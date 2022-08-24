What started as a typical afternoon quickly turned into a miraculous rescue. A toddler is being credited with saving a missing woman.

On August 12, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, spent the afternoon doing what they usually do -- playing with bubbles in their backyard in Senoia, Georgia.

Ethan chased the bubbles to the fence line, and that's when something in the woods captured his attention.

Brittany says she asked Ethan what he saw.

"Feet," he replied.

Brittany says she couldn't see them at first, so she dropped to Ethan's eye level. That's when she saw them.

It turned out it was 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, who had been missing for four days at that point.

Police and community members had been searching for Nina since she disappeared. They say Nina has early-stage Alzheimer's.

She was alive but disoriented when Ethan found her.

She was less than a quarter of a mile from where she was last seen.

"We pulled out every resource we thought we needed, but it was a little boy who found her, and she's very fond of children," said Karen Lipscomb, Nina's daughter.

"It took a child who was being worked by God," said Moore.

Karen says Nina wandered away from a family home where she had been visiting. Nina told her she had been looking for her sister, who died in March.

Nina and Ethan met shortly after she was released from the hospital.

Nina's family says the toddler likely saved her life.

They offered the Moore family reward money, but they refused.

Nina celebrated her 83rd birthday last Friday.