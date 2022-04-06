The sky is blue, red, pink, green, and so much more in the small town of Etzatlan in Mexico.
This is all thanks to about 200 women who used their crochet talents to make blankets that are bringing the vibrant colors to the town.
Their efforts smashed a Guiness World Record.
In Mexico it is called the woven sky, and it's only found in Etzatlán, Mexico.
They've been making these colorful hexagons and then hanging them like a canopy above the streets in this town, blanketing the sky since 2017.
It all began when one woman decided to weave a blanket as a way for her to honor her Christian religion. Since then, it has become a tradition.
Now, the woven sky is not only done in honor of religion, but it also praises Mexico's indigenous roots.
They broke their own Guiness World Record this year for most blankets covering the sky. It beat out their previous record from 2019.
200 weavers worked on the canopy and it took more than six months to create. They spent more than 25,000 hours working on it, handcrafting each section.
It's now this gorgeous, colorful tent that blankets the town.
They used nearly 1,820 pounds of yarn to create the more than 8,000 hexagons.
You have until May 31st to check it out if you are making a trip to Mexico.
If you can't make it in person, you can check out photos and videos of it on social media. Lots of travel bloggers have been making the trip and posting about it, just search "woven sky."