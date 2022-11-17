One of the tough parts about being in braces for kids is not being able to eat all their Halloween candy, but now that leftover candy is going to troops around the world.

For the past few years, the folks at Cherry Orthodontics in Schnecksville and Bethlehem have been encouraging their patients to bring them the Halloween candy they can't eat.

The kids have been great about it, bringing in lots of donations.

This year, Cherry Orthodontics found an organization called Soldiers' Angels that would include the candy in their care packages that they send out to military members. The program is called Treats for Troops.

But, in order to donate, Cherry Orthodontics had to get the candy to Soldiers' Angels' headquarters in Texas.

Dr. Cherry has a friend who works at Just Born, and the Bethlehem candy company said it was more than happy to make a candy donation of their own. Just Born then offered to drive their candy haul to San Antonio.

The candy will soon be on its way to deployed service members around the world, and they'll also share the candy with veterans across the country as well as guard and service members.

The donation is a big one, at 1,000 pounds of candy.