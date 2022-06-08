Cats are good climbers but often times, they find themselves up in a tree with no way to get down.
Now, a man in Vermont says he'll come to your cat's rescue.
Judson Kimble loves two things the most -- cats and climbing trees. And one day after watching hours of tree-climbing cat rescue videos, he realized he might be able to help.
So he launched "Kitty Climber Cat Rescue of Northern Vermont" on Facebook.
If you live within an hour of Judson in Vermont, he'll rescue your cat if it's stuck up in a tree. All you have to do is call or text him, and send him a picture of where your cat is stuck.
He is a landscape gardener and he does some tree work for his clients, but the climbing part comes from his hobby. He's been doing recreational tree climbing for about four years now. He says he loves everything about climbing trees and he has all the equipment, so he figured he might as well put it to good use.
"Getting up into the tree is one component and then being able to handle the cat is another," he said. "Helmet for protection, this is an arborist climbing saddle harness. I use this arborist slingshot for launching a bean bag with a string attached high up into the tree and then I connect my rope to that."
He has a GoPro on his helmet to capture a bird's eye view video. Once he reaches the cat, he talks to it and pets it for a moment to make sure the cat is calm.
He carries a drawstring bag, and eventually he's able to pick up the cat, put it in the bag and then make his way back down to the ground.
He says he's been doing about one rescue a week.
There are many others doing cat rescues across the country.
A website -- CatInATreeRescue.com -- has a state by state directory of climbers available for rescue work.