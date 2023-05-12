For more than 100 years, Girl Scout cookies have been a beloved part of the group's legacy — and America's appetite.

Where does all that cookie money go?

This year, a troop in New York is using those funds to help people in the shelter system.

Troop 6000 is made up entirely of girls who are experiencing homelessness or living in shelters.

Unlike most Girl Scout troops, 6000's cookie sales cover all of their troop costs.

That means their trips, summer camps and other activities get fully covered.

The troop has sold $1.6 million worth of cookies since 2017. That has helped 2,500 women and girls across 20 New York area shelters.

Giselle Burgess and her 9-year-old daughter Gillsey are the reason the troop exist.

"Back in 2017, my kids and I had lost our home," Burgess said. "We ended up in a New York City Shelter system. I was already an employee at Girl Scouts New York."

"How do I tell them I want to start a troop here and why?" she said. "I walked in, and it was like, 'Absolutely, let's do it.'"

Troop 6,000 has since inspired similar troops of girls in shelter systems around the country.

There are Girl Scouts fighting homelessness from Tennessee to California.

Since January, Troop 6000 has been expanding.

Now immigrants and asylum seekers are being invited to join the program — a great way for families to be introduced to our country, the organization says.