MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - A cat from Mechanicsburg has been helping kids feel better about their eyewear. Truffles even received national attention a few weeks back.
Truffles and her optician owner are using that fame to spread awareness about an eye condition.
Nearly four years ago, Danielle Crull rescued a stray kitten from a wooded area near Mechanicsburg, out in Cumberland County.
Since the rescue Truffles has been thriving at A Child's Eyes. The optometry office focuses on infants, toddlers, and elementary school children.
Many children who come into Danielle's office with severe eye problems are often scared by anything that comes close to their eyes. Truffles helps with that fear.
The cat has been helping kids feel more confident about having to wear therapeutic glasses or eye patches by showing off some of her own fashionable eyewear.
When we reached out to Danielle to learn more about Truffles she told us what was next for them. A Child's Eyes is holding its Pumpkin Patch Project this October.
The community-based initiative helps spread awareness about amblyopia, an eye condition that affects about 3 percent of young children.
The primary form of treatment for this preventable blindness is an eye-patch. The pumpkin patch project asks you to decorate your pumpkin with an eye patch to make it feel more common and take away some of the stigma.
Truffles will be helping out at the Pumpkin Patch Project and will be decked out in an eye patch of her own.