Identical twin sisters Delana Wardlaw and Elana McDonald grew up in north Philadelphia.
When their grandmother died of breast cancer at just 53 years old, they realized there was a lack of quality healthcare in at-risk neighborhoods.
So they decided to step up and fill that void.
The doctors say they are committed to servicing the communities that helped mold them into the people they are today. They believe everyone deserves quality healthcare, regardless of zip code, race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual identity.
The sisters use social media to help provide communities with health information.
Their handle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is @TwinSisterDocs.
They also have their own website.
And, the doctors do weekly commentaries on a local radio show to provide updated information about COVID.
They have also been featured on Good Morning America as well as in People Magazine.
And, the two are not just sisters, they are best friends, so of course they even went through medical school together. McDonald is a pediatrician and Wardlaw is a family medicine doctor.