When you think of twins, you typically think they share everything. That's not the case for one set of twins in California.
Fatima Madrigal rang in her new year by welcoming a set of fraternal twins, a boy and a girl. Except, with a bit of a twist.
This story is so rare, there's only about a 1 in 2 million chance of it happening.
Fatima's due date was January 12, but she got a surprise on New Year's Eve.
She went to the hospital in Salinas, California where she gave birth to twins.
Baby Alfredo entered the world at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.
His sister, Aylin came 15 minutes later, just as the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.
Each year, there are about 120,000 twin births in the U.S., making up about 3% of all births, but twins with different birthdays are rare.
Fatima says she's overjoyed to have her babies here.
"I feel blessed and I feel so happy to have two babies," she said. "It's a new experience but they make me so happy."
Aylin arrived weighing 5 pounds and 14 ounces, while her brother, Alfredo, was born at 6 pounds and 1 ounce.
Both babies are healthy.
Fatima says she's thankful for the doctors and the nurses that helped her get through the delivery.