Two Lehigh Valley nurses who set out on a hiking trip in upstate New York were hoping for an adventure of a lifetime, but it turned out to be quite a disaster.

The two friends say the trip restored their faith in humanity.

Amber Werley and Kay Hostetter are both nurses. Kay works for LVHN and Amber for St. Luke's. After working on the frontlines during COVID, they deserved a vacation.

They planned a hiking trip for this summer and say they're sharing this story in hopes that others see the good in people.

Kay says she's a seasoned traveler and a planner so when they set out on this camping trip with a van they rented, they thought they had everything they needed, with extra batteries, food, flashlights.

They were hiking at Kaaterskill Falls in the Catskills when Kay slipped on a wet rock. She was able to catch herself but when she slipped, the only key to their rented van fell out of her pocket and into the waterfall below.

Everything they had for this trip was in that van, including their money, clothes and medication. It was also where they were planning to sleep, but without a key they were not able to get into the van.

It's a remote area, so there was very little cell service..

They say luckily an officer was driving by and that set in motion a series of events and people who helped them out.

The officer gave them a ride to a restaurant, Jessie's Harvest House where they ate.

The owner of the restaurant let them charge their phones there and gave them a room for the night above the restaurant.

Then late that night the Sullivan County Sheriff pried the door open to their van so they could get to their belongings.

Another stranger treated them to breakfast in the morning and then went back to the falls with them to see if they could find the lost key.

Another hiker offered to help while they waited for the locksmith.

Kay and Amber say it was a whirlwind 48 hours and that they did make it home safely.

The two say they were not expecting the overflow of love, the genuine kindness and willingness to help from all these strangers.

They posted about their trip on social media to thank all the folks who helped them.