The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) announced it wants to welcome visitors for free. It has set aside several days where travelers can enjoy the scenes without any fees.
The first one was just held on Martin Luther King Junior Day, but if you missed it, there are still more to come.
The five free days will be spread out across five different months.
The next day to enjoy the national parks for free is the first day of National Park Week, which is Saturday, April 16th.
Next it the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which is on Thursday, August 4th.
The other dates include National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24th, and the final day is Veterans Day on Friday, November 11th.
People who visit any national park on those days will not be charged an entrance fee. It will not, however, cover fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.
The NPS oversees more than 400 national parks. It says that only 108 of them have admission fees.
Those fees range from $5 to $35.
Officials say it's best to plan early, arrive early, and check online for potential timed entries on the free days, especially at some of the more popular parks.
Some groups are able to get annual passes for free admission to all national parks for the entire year.
Those groups include U-S military members and veterans plus their dependents, fourth grade students, and NPS volunteers. Those with a permanent disability can get a free lifetime pass.
The first one was just held on Martain Luther King Junior Day... but if you missed it -- there are still more to come. The five free days will be spread out across five different months.