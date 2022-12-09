Who doesn't love an ugly holiday sweater party? Gigi and Emi do. They are just 9 and 5 years old. They live in Reading, and they are having a party with a purpose this weekend.

The party raises money for an outreach through the city's New Journey Church to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

I'll give you the details on the party and how you can help in a moment, but first, how did this all come about?

Gigi and Emi's mom Nicole tells us she was driving home with the girls on a very cold day last fall when they noticed a man out without a jacket.

Nicole says Emi asked her why he didn't have a coat on and why he wasn't inside. She says she explained to the girls what homelessness is and very quickly, Emi responded - well just turn the car around and we can take him home with us.

When they realized that wasn't possible, Nicole says her daughters started asking for socks, jackets, and blankets - anything that they could give away to someone who needed it, just like the man they saw on the street.

They collected more than $1,500 worth of donations, and through a contact with the Reading Police Department the girls were able to give their donations away.

Over the summer they continued this act of kindness and started their own non profit - Gigi and Emi's Warm Winter Project.

The skating party this weekend will be their first official event.

They really love rollerskating and they are hoping to raise $5,000.

So far, they have 24 sponsors from local businesses and family and friends donations, but it's a big venue so a lot of the money they've put in for this event has been their own.

They are hoping to make this an annual event.

The girls have big plans for the future and maybe even starting their own food pantry.

So go skating with Gigi and Emi if you can this Sunday.

The ugly sweater party is at the Shillington Skateaway from from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. There will be a contest for the ugliest sweater.

If you can't make it to the party, but you want to donate you can visit their Facebook page.