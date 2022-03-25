Buying a plate of pasta this weekend will help folks close to 5,000 miles away.
$15 for a big plate of spaghetti, and that money goes directly humanitarian aid to help families in Ukraine.
Here at home, the folks who set up this fundraiser have a personal connection to the crisis there so they knew they had to help.
Cindy Koretsky is a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Reading.
Her story is not an unusual one, her father who was born and raised in Ukraine in the 1930s and lost his family in the war.
He came to the US alone as a refugee when he was just a boy, so when Cindy first heard about the Russia invasion it brought back all those memories of her father's stories about his childhood.
She said she's proud of her Ukrainian roots and that so many folks in her church community still have family there. The church is raising money, 100% will go towards humanitarian aid.
On Sunday, Mimmo's Restaurant is supplying the pasta, and for $15 you get a plate of spaghetti, meatballs, dinner roll, salad and a drink.
You can pick up wine, beer and dessert for a little extra.
That's at the church hall on Grace Street in Reading from noon until 4 pm. You can eat there or take it home.
Mimmo's donated all the food and Chatty Monks is supplying the beer to make sure all the money goes to folks in Ukraine.
You can get tickets on Eventbrite ahead of time or right at the door on Sunday.