An Australian runner found his best friend in the most unlikely of places, and now their story is heading to Hollywood.

But before it gets to the big screen, they made a stop in Berks County.

Dion Leonard is an ultramarathon runner, which means the races he runs are more than 26.2 miles.

In 2016, he was running a race across the Gobi Desert in China. It's a 155-mile race over 7 days.

You would think that would get lonely, but Dion met a friend along the way.

Gobi, named after the Gobi Desert, is a dog that started running alongside Dion while he was racing there. Dion was carrying all of his food and kits to survive the week, and out of nowhere, he says this little dog just started running the race with him.

"I was actually trying to win the race, so then suddenly I had this cute little dog sort of chewing my shoes and wanting to be my friend forever, and I was too serious to focus on anything else but winning, but over the week-long race, Gobi kept coming and then eventually became my friend and also worked her way into my heart," he said.

Dion wrote all about it in his New York Times bestseller, "Finding Gobi."

Dion and Gobi were here in Berks County sharing their story this week, first at the Reading Public Library, and then at Schuylkill Valley Middle School.

The students at SV are reading the book, so to meet them in person was quite a treat.

The book is called "Finding Gobi" because after the race, Dion wanted to bring Gobi home, but you can't just travel with a stray dog so he left her in China while he got all her paperwork together.

Sadly, Gobi went missing while they were waiting to bring her home.

So the book details his relentless search for her, and, spoiler alert, their reunion once he found her.