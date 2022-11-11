500 schools, including many in Pennsylvania, are teaming up with United Through Reading.

Organizers say it's a way for students to get better at reading an* gain a connection with those who serve.

What they're doing for Veterans Day is actually something that happens year-round worldwide.

Here's how United Through Reading works.

Members of the military visit one of 200 recording locations around the world, including the mobile story station in the San Diego and Washington, D.C. areas, and they record a story.

Usually, this is done for their families, so kids can feel bonded to their parents no matter how far apart they are.

Nearly three million military members and their families have benefited from the program since 1989.

With advances in technology, it's even easier now for service members to record stories.

They can do it now through an app.