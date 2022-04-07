The so called world's largest trivia game starts Friday and you might be surprised to find out where its located.
It's in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and it's the biggest thing to happen to the town every year.
The big weekend starts with a parade across the Stevens Point campus at the University of Wisconsin.
Jim Olivia, he's known as Oz, is the man behind the games. He took over the contest in 1979 and began coming up with and writing all the questions. Folks line up outside the radio station where he works to register for trivia game.
The game is played over the airwaves at the student run radio station 90FM at the University of Wisconsin. It runs for 54 hours.
Jim asks eight questions each hour and teams have to come up with the answers. There are more than 10,000 players from around the world now that it's also broadcast online.
This is Jim's last year at the helm.
"This is a hard year because it's my final year, and people are doing little things here and there which are tearing me up inside," said Jim 'Oz' Oliva, Trivia Coordinator.
Jim says he's ready to pass the torch along to someone else, since this trivia game shows no signs of slowing down.
Over the weekend motel rooms are all booked in Stevens Point and the Domino's pizza never closes.
There is no cash prize for first place, just trophies for the top teams and bragging rights.