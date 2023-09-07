We have a winner in the comedy pet photo awards.

The photo is titled "A lifechanging Experience" and it features two rescue kittens Max and Alex. One of them looks like they are in a bit of trouble in the photo.

The photo won the overall winner category.

The photographer is actually a professional wildlife photographer from Lebanon, but this picture happens to be of his two kittens at home.

The peoples choice award winner went to a photo 69 News featured on Good News.. called "Barking."

The photos shows a dog catching a ball in a park in New York City. He also won the dog category.