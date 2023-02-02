A Wisconsin woman says she probably wouldn't be alive today if it weren't for her UPS driver.

Mariann Rott was taking the trash to a burn barrel on her property when she lost her balance and slipped. She was right next to the creek that runs through her backyard and when she slipped, she fell into the creek.

Mariann says she would have been a goner if her UPS driver didn't come to her rescue.

She managed to crawl out of the creek, but since it's winter, the creek bank is solid ice and snow, so she wasn't able to get up out of it.

She was stuck there for about 45 minutes when she heard UPS driver Patrick Shore pull up. He was about to deliver a package and heard Mariann crying out for help, so he ran into the backyard.

"I could see the look in her eyes and man, she was in a desperate mode. She really needed some help and fortunately I was there to give that," Shore said. "Right time, right place."

When Pat got to Mariann, he tried to help her stand up, but that wasn't working so he picked her up, brought her inside, and wrapped her up in blankets. He had called 911 so he waited with her until EMS arrived.

A week later, Mariann is doing much better.

And now she has a new friend. Pat has stopped by to check on her since the big rescue.

Pat believes it's a UPS driver's duty to serve the community beyond delivering packages.