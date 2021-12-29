A UPS worker was in the right place at the right time, and made a special delivery, just in time for a new mom.
Jessica Kitchel received more than just a delivery from UPS worker Dallen Harrell in Georgia. He also left behind a sweet message, all caught on Jessica's doorbell camera.
"If this is the 'it's a boy' house who had the, I forget the name of the boy, I hope all is going well with your newborn. I had a child around the same time you guys did and I just hope everything's going good. God bless, happy holidays," the message said.
It was a gesture lasting less than 20 seconds, but it's just what Jessica says she needed.
She posted the video on social media, where it quickly went viral with nearly 60,000 views.
Days after the message was posted, Jessica and Dallen finally met in person.
But, that was just the beginning.
Dallen had a baby boy, too, so Jessica posted his registry link online to thank him for his compassion.
Dallen and his fiancée received gifts from dozens of strangers.
And, the bow on top was Dallen even got a new promotion at work.
But, Jessica and Dallen agree that the best gift of all is the friendship they've formed.
"It's just so easy right now to focus on what isn't going right, and the fact that we all got to see somebody just take a second of their day and show an easy act of kindness, that really meant a lot," Jessica said.
Dallen says he wants to keep the kindness spreading for a lifetime.