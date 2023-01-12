If you don't have a calendar for 2023, you might want this one.

Engineering may not be the most exciting thing, but when you bring in cats to take over your engineering feats, you have internet gold.

The Portland district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just released its 2023 calendar.

It's a collection of cats.

Enormous cats are seen playing, in some cases swatting at, construction cranes, lying on dams and stretching on steel beams.

For each month, a really big cat is superimposed in photos of the agency's civil works programs.

It's all thanks to public affairs specialist Chris Gaylord, who has been finding creative ways to get attention for their engineering work across Oregon and southwestern Washington.

He's been building the agency's social media followings by using a bit of humor.

He says engineering is not that exciting and he uses levity as a way to get people talking and engaging with public works.

Because it's a government agency and it's all public domain, the cat calendars are free to download as a PDF.