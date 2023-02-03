Imagine walking out the door, stepping over a flying motorcycle and floating off on your daily commute. It sounds like science fiction, but a Utah company is getting closer to that goal.

The idea of taking a straight line to work is pretty appealing. Flying over tree tops and buildings, and gracefully landing at your destination.

While we're not quite there yet, ElectraFly in Salt Lake City is pushing to get the tech ready for regular people.

ElectraFly has been creating exciting new tech, like 3D printers and automated machines inside the co-founder's home. The team designs and creates custom drones like one made for deliveries.

But a ride-able flying drone? That's the long-term goal, and it could take a while, but the team is optimistic.

"Not very long ago this wasn't a reality, so it's an exciting time to be alive," said ElectraFly co-founder John Manning. "When people see it, they might think that it's pretty out there, and it's just on the edge of crazy, but it's technologically possible."

It's been a gradual process. The finished project will be fully electric, but battery technology needs to be a bit better to get the craft off the ground. The team hopes to test a limited manned flight later this year.

The company says they hope to make the flying machines affordable, but to start, they'll have high price tags.

The first models will likely cost around $400,000.