RICHFIELD, Utah – You never know what treasures may be right under your feet.
That's why Kelly Stewart has been metal-detecting for 50 years. He lives in the small central Utah town of Richfield, where he's found plenty of trinkets and treasures over the years. He says nothing compares to what he uncovered in February of 2019.
Steward was searching an abandoned home just blocks from his house when he found a 10-karat gold ring in mint condition — its markings still clearly visible.
It turns out it's a Colorado School of Mines class ring from 1943 engraved with the initials "RWD." That's all Stewart had to go on to find the ring's owner, but he pulled off some remarkable internet detective work.
Stewart bought a high school yearbook from the same school and year on eBay. He started comparing names, and that's when he found a young man by the name of Richard William Deneke.
After months of searching, Stewart found out Deneke is alive and well in a Georgia nursing home. Now, he's working on getting the ring shipped to Deneke.
Stewart says finding treasures is sweet, but returning treasures to their rightful owners is so much sweeter.
So how did the ring end up in Richfield, Utah, of all places? Deneke says he purchased a home out there 70 years ago when he was in his late 20s because his company's office was close by.