UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A touring art gallery is making a stop in Pennsylvania.
Van Gogh - The Immersive Experience is now open at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby.
The exhibit is designed for you to enjoy the incredible art of Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, explore his life, and learn about his work.
It's a 360-degree digital art experience where you are invited to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings and paintings using floor-to-ceiling projections.
When you first walk in there's an art gallery showing his famous works to some you might have never seen before.
There's also a virtual reality section. You put on goggles and you're in a recreation of Van Gogh's bedroom!
You can virtually walk around outside his house to see the surroundings that inspired him.
But, the real star of the show is when you go into this big hall - built over the seats in the Tower Theatre.
And, there's a 3-D audio visual presentation with his works dramatically displayed four stories high all around you.
The exhibit has been on tour throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, It's also made stops in the U.S., where it's already made stops in New York, Atlanta, Miami and Washington D.C.