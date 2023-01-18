A dog who lost both of his ears is looking for his forever home.

Willy Wonka is 2 years old, 75 pounds and he is missing both of his ears. This happened out in California. The Sacramento SPCA says he got stuck in a fence and was then attacked by other dogs.

They were treating his injuries at the shelter and had to remove his ear flaps. A vet tech who was taking care of Willy was worried he wouldn't get adopted because of his ears, so he made him a unique hat.

Vet tech John Holmquist crocheted a hat with two floppy ears. He took some measurements and then made it for Willy, and took a picture of him in it so they could post on Facebook.

"I worried that he wouldn't get a good home, but as soon as the hat went on, everyone was interested in him," Holmquist said.

Willy did get adopted shortly after that post went up, but sadly that adoption didn't quite work out. Willy is back at the SPCA and hoping another family will open their heart and home to him.