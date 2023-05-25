A veteran in Alaska changed the course of his life with a new business venture, and now he's helping other vets do the same.

Kevin Thompson, an Air Force and Army veteran, is the founder of Mountain Dog. He makes freeze-dried dog treats out of salmon. Here's how his business came to be.

Kevin says he had no intention of leaving military life but he had COVID, was in the hospital for more than a month and was on a ventilator at one point, so he just feels lucky to be alive.

He was a pilot, but the FAA would not clear him to fly after he had COVID because of the lung damage he suffered from it, so he decided to find something else to do.

That's when he came up with the freeze-dried salmon idea for dogs.

He partnered with another vet, retired Marine Mike Kaylor, and they started the business.

Now they make sure to offer jobs at their company to other veterans as well.

"Some of the veterans that were here, you know, coming in on off days, making a little extra money or just to help out because they wanted to do something and have some of that camaraderie, and fun. And I've talked with them, you know, and it's done a lot, for me, in stressful times," Kaylor said.

"We've got a different sense of humor, we got a different way of talking, we got a different way of interacting with one another. And we don't always fit in," Thompson said of veterans.

They mold, dehydrate and package their product made with local salmon inside a warehouse in Palmer, Alaska, about 40 miles outside of Anchorage.

The treats are available for purchase online at AKMountainDog.com.