BOYERTOWN, Pa. – Marine veteran Kevin Murphy and his wife Crystal have been busy filling orders at their Boyertown bakery "Semper Pie."
They say the shop is a dream come true, and it all started, fittingly enough, with a Thanksgiving dessert.
Crystal says she had to make a cheesecake for Thanksgiving a few years back. She says she found an apple-pie cheesecake recipe that turned out to be a hit.
From there, their business was born.
Crystal says Kevin talked her into selling the dessert on Facebook. What started out with a few orders here and there quickly turned into 40 or more a week.
The couple started selling their cheesecake at the Colebrookdale Railroad and eventually moved into their own store.
Now, they're using the bakery to support those in need — donating 22 cents per sale to veterans.
"I'm proud at really what this business has done and the mission statement that goes with it," Kevin said, "and, you know, people can feel good about eating dessert and where some of the proceeds are going to."
Kevin and Crystal also donate pies to first responders in Boyertown.
Kevin says he's thankful for his family, his country and the chance to bring everyone together for some cheesecake.
Semper Pie is located at 14 S. Reading Ave., in the center of Boyertown.