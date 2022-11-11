Megan Militello joined the Army when she was just 17. Lacey Ernandes at 19.

They met on deployment in 2007 as air traffic controllers and became fierce friends.

Years later when they left the army, they both had other careers and went their own way.

That's until a post on Instagram brought them back together.

Megan had been making her own granola and Lacey was doing graphic design.

Megan was just getting going with her granola business and she posted about it on Instagram. The picture was of her homemade granola in plain craft bags.

Lacey saw the post and her design side quickly jumped into overdrive and she replied to the post, "Hey, are you interested in some labels?"

Megan said yes, and the conversation went on from there. The two reconnected and eventually co-founded the gourmet granola brand Elevated Oats.

It came at a time when they both say they needed each other the most. Getting back into civilian life isn't always easy.

"I actually got out of the military twice," said Lacey Ernandes, co-founder. "So I transitioned twice. The second time was a lot more difficult. I felt really isolated and I didn't have anybody to really turn to so it was really nice reconnecting with Megan."

"I mean, we went to war, right?" said Megan Militello, co-founder. "We were at war together. And I think me and her are both on this path of growth and personal development. And so with that we just, we really helped heal each other when we were in these dark places."

They were there to elevate each other in that time of need, and that's where the name of their business comes from, their desire to help you elevate your life.

They run Elevated Oats out of an old Pizza Hut and bake their gluten free granola in pizza ovens.

You can find Elevated Oats in stores all over Alaska and online at elevatedoats.com.

One of their top flavors is banana nut bread granola.