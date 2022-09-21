A pair of World War II veterans continue to honor those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

For 44 years, the 324th Infantry Regiment has been hosting reunions.

Ray Terwillegar and Myron Roker are among the veterans that served during World War II.

They didn't know each other while serving, but have become close friends through the reunions.

This year's reunion was held in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Myron says only eight men of their infantry are still alive today. He and Ray are the only two who attended this year's reunion.

Myron served overseas from 1944 to 1945.

Meanwhile, Ray spent roughly five months overseas.

The pair say that even after all these years, they still remember those that didn't come home.

"It cost us almost 500 men and almost 2,000 wounded, so freedom is not free," Roker said.

"So many, so many of your real good friends that you became with and are not here today. They didn't make it back," said Terwillegar.

It takes place over a full weekend, but is wrapped up with a memorial service Sunday honoring fellow veterans who have died.

Previous reunions have been held in Nashville, Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Kansas City.