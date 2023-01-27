Bob Baker's mustache is pretty impressive, and he's been showing it off in mustache competitions.

Bob is big in the mustache game and he's been taking home the top spots, including winning the National Mustache Styling Championship.

Years ago, he took home a blue ribbon as a rookie in the freestyle category.

That win got him some attention. He was featured in a few articles and Bob says it exploded from there.

He has more than a million followers on TikTok, and even had a small role in a bare-knuckle boxing movie.

But Bob says, at first, the mustache was a hard sell.

"It's funny when I first went from beard to mustache everybody was like, oh my gosh, what did you do?" said Bob. "Now everyone likes to tell their friends, he's a two-time mustache champion, look him up online."

Baker says there isn't a lot of money in competing, but he does have sponsors to help cover some expenses to get to these competitions.

He says he has a passion for facial hair and he wants to see more folks growing them.

Bob says his facial hair legacy is far from over.

He's already planning for the World Beard and Mustache Championship which is in Germany.