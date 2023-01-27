House of Cuts Barbers in Charlottesville and the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Central Virginia are teaming up to give kids free haircuts, but this goes way beyond the hair on their heads. These cuts are making a difference, so let's take a look at their latest cut.

More than 30 students at Charlottesville High School got a fresh haircut for free this week. It's part of the 100 Cuts program which started in December. The mission is to make students, especially young black men, feel good and look good, too. A post was made on Facebook when they decided to start the 100 Cuts program.

They quickly gave out those 100 haircuts and the program was so successful they decided to keep cutting.

Daniel said they are really focusing on minimizing the violence that's been happening in the community and he said that starts with us internally and thinking about yourself in a way that's positive, and sometimes that comes from looking nice.

He said when you can get a free haircut, it says, "I care about you. I want to take care of you. You’re worthy of being taken care of." It creates a different atmosphere and a different mindset for the students.