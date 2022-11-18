NEW MARKET, Va. -- The New Market Police Department in Northern Virginia now has a K-9 service dog named Benelli.

His primary job is to provide comfort, not just to victims of crime, but also to the officers and other first responders.

Benelli came to the New Market Police Department through a nonprofit called Mutts with a Mission.

The group trains service dogs for veterans, law enforcement, and other first responders.

Police chief Chris Rinker says he trained with Benelli for two weeks in places like the local zoo and sporting events, before taking him with him on patrol.

Benelli joined the department in mid-October, and he has already been on several calls for service.

"Benelli serves several different functions. One is to provide comfort to victims of crime, then also first responders, to include my staff at the New Market Police Department, but other first responders in the region, that he can show them compassion, give them love and better their day," said Chief Chris Rinker, New Market PD.

Benelli has also been quick to learn new skills.

The chief says he already knows 50 commands.

He can open doors and pick up objects like keys and water bottles.

He can also push the crosswalk buttons at intersections.

The chief says Benelli's presence puts a smile on people's faces and helps them through the troubles they are facing.

You can follow Benelli's adventures on Instagram @Benelli_Facility_Dog_.