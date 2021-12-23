A Virginia woman is a proud new homeowner this week. She's the recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home for the record books.
When you look at April Stringfield's new home from the road, it looks like a standard home. When you get up close, you can tell there's something special about it.
It is a 3D-printed home.
Timelapse video shows how the 3D-printed three bedroom home came together.
It's the first 3D-printed Habitat house in the U.S.
Habitat partnered with Alquist 3D to make it happen.
The crew printed the 1200 square foot home in 28 hours. That cut construction time by four weeks.
They used concrete for the walls, which reduced costs by 15%t per square foot.
The concrete will also help April save on energy bills and it should help the home withstand hurricane damage.
On Tuesday, April and her family cut the ribbon on their home and she explained why it's especially nostalgic for her.
"My great grandmother, Daisy Stringfield, she had a concrete home and I grew up in that concrete home. It's just really exciting that I could carry on that tradition, something that my great grandmother had," said April.
April and her family helped build the home. She'll pay the no-interest mortgage back to Habitat and that money will go toward future homes.
April's house comes with a 3D-printer. She will get a computer file she can use to print door knobs, light switch covers, and other parts she might need around the home.