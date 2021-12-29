There's nothing quite like visiting a quiet, lush garden to clear the mind and brighten the spirit, but the weather doesn't always cooperate.
But there's a way to take in some greenery from the comfort of your couch.
Pennsylvania has plenty of greenery on display in the warmer months, but when winter rolls around, looking out the window can be a bit of a bummer.
Luckily, we live in a time where virtual experiences are only getting more accessible and convincing.
Take a walk through gorgeous gardens with just the click of a mouse.
Virtual garden tours allow would-be visitors to dip into some of Pennsylvania's gardens at any time.
These websites are more than just a few pictures of plants. The tours offer a 360-degree, high-resolution view of gardens in full bloom.
They offer viewers an up-close-and-person look at exotic plants.
It's easy to "look around" and take in all your surroundings, just click and drag the screen.
It can be a quick break between work calls, or a full guided tour from your bed.
There are many gardens to choose from and explore.