You don't have to be a firefighter to ride around in a fire truck. There is one from Pennsylvania up for auction.

You have until Tuesday to get your bids in for a fire truck from the 80s. It's currently being used by the Lower Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company, but it can be yours if you win the auction.

It's a 1983 Chevrolet K-30 4-wheel-drive fire truck. The online auction is open to the public at municibid.com. It ends on Tuesday.

All the proceeds from this auction go right back to the fire department. They can buy new fire suits, new hoses, and other equipment they need to continue fighting fires and saving lives.

The truck has a a little more than 24,000 miles on it and a 250-gallon water tank. It was kept in a garage so it's in pretty good shape.

No air conditioning, but you can ride around with the windows down.

Also, the firefighting equipment, lights and sirens, are not part of the sale.

Municibid has been around since 2006 as a way for governments to auction off their wares. I did a little browsing and came across some cool things for sale.

An old ambulance from Bensalem, a tractor from Millerstown, and a golf cart from New Hanover Township.

Right now there are 49 bids and it's up to $5,300.