READING, Pa. - Walls that are being built right now in Philadelphia will soon be on their way to Berks County.

These walls are for homes that are being built as part of the Buttonwood Gateway Project in downtown Reading with Habitat for Humanity of Berks County.

Volunteers in Philadelphia have been busy working on them and the first set of walls will arrive on Monday.

It's a lot of walls. 126 of them will be coming into town. That's enough to build the first floor of an entire duplex.

It's all part of Help Build Hope, a nonprofit based in Louisville, Kentucky. They take volunteers who want to do a service project and partner them with non profits like Habitat.

Volunteers from Bethel Hill United Methodist in northwest Philly are building walls for the Reading project in their church's parking lots.

There is another set of walls from Help Build Hope coming to Reading at the end of May.

Volunteers from Valley Point Church in Glen Mills will be working on those.

And these walls are free. It's a donation to Habitat. Tim Daley over at Habitat says acts like these are part of the reason why people are able to become first time home buyers.

And that as we know can really change the trajectory of someone's life.