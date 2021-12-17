A national movement to remember, honor, and teach is taking place this weekend.
Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day and dozens of places in our area will be coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies.
From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, Wreaths Across America honors those who fight for our freedom.
Each year, millions of wreaths are laid at the graves of veterans at more than 28,000 locations across the U.S., at sea and around the world.
In Allentown, they will be laying wreaths at veterans graves. There's more than 5,000 veterans graves at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
That ceremony starts at noon on Saturday.
In Reading, folks will be laying wreaths at Forest Hills Memorial Park starting at noon. There are about 6,000 veterans graves at that cemetery.
When they lay the wreaths, the veterans names will be read aloud.
They are always looking for volunteers.
If you would like to get involved, you can become a sponsor by visiting Wreathsacrossamerica.org.
You can also put in your location to find an event for Saturday near you.