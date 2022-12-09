A Virginia man is asking you to help him decide to shave or not to shave.

Whether he shaves his beard or not, kids will still benefit from the facial hair experience.

Brian Thompson has a lot of facial hair. His beard is almost two feet long and he's been growing it for 5 years. He is willing to let you decide what happens next, and it's all to raise some money for kids at the Children's Hospital of Richmond.

If you vote for him to shave his beard, he'll shave it. If you vote for him to keep his beard, he'll keep it. You can vote online to have Brian cut it off or keep it and those votes cost $5.

You can also pay to cancel other people's votes, so there is a little bit of a battle there.

And the money is going to a good cause, as we mentioned, the Children's Hospital of Richmond.

Brian hopes to raise $10,000. He's just over $1,500 right now.

Brian has been without a beard before.

He says this all started six years ago. He grew a beard for one year and shaved it off after a no-shave November event. Then he started growing it again five years ago.

He says he hopes his son, Benjamin, is inspired by the upcoming auction.

"Just to teach my son, hey one person can make a huge difference," says Brian Thompson. "And that's kind of what I want to portray to him."

You can see the vote tally on Facebook. At last check it was 34 votes for team save it and 28 votes for team shave it.

And if it matters to you, Brian has said he would like to keep his beard, but if the people vote for him to shave it, he will shave it.

Voting ends December 16th. That's five years to the day of his last shave.