It's the third Wednesday of the month, and in one part of Berks County, that means a free, warm meal.
The folks at the LGBT Center of Greater Reading say they're seeing people who are hungry who have never struggled before. Many are experiencing food insecurity and homelessness for the first time in their lives.
So, the center recently partnered with the Helping Harvest Food Bank of Berks County to get their own pantry on site at the center. They host "warm meal Wednesday," an extension of that pantry.
The first "warm meal Wednesday" was back in January. It's held on the third Wednesday of every month from 5-7 p.m. in space they rent from the Calvary United Church of Christ in the Centre Park Historic District in Reading.
Anyone in need of a meal is welcome.
Staff and volunteers cook the meals. The center says it's their hope that folks who come to a warm meal Wednesday feel a sense of community, warmth and acceptance.
if you're interested in helping out or you'd like more information, email mdech@lgbtcenterofgreaterreading or call 484-513-3170.