A leading home builder in Montgomery and Bucks counties has once again participated in the Alzheimer's Association's "The Longest Day" fundraiser.
It's a tradition W.B. Homes has been doing for years, and the cause is near to their hearts.
The W.B. Homes team is led by Janet Bonenberger, whose mother Penny, battled Alzheimer's for nearly 10 years.
She unfortunately passed away from complications of the disease in April 2020, but the team keeps her memory alive through "The Longest Day."
The team joined together for a 5K walk and picnic for their families this week.
Janet says the team continues to walk in memory of her mother so they can "help other families dealing with the emotional and financial effects of Alzheimer's."
They hope to be a small part of the discovery of a cure one day.
The event had to go virtual last year, but they still managed to raise over $21,000.
That made W.B. Homes the 11th largest contributor to the cause in the U.S.
So far this year, the team has raised more than $11,000 in honor of Penny, with a goal of $15,000.
Advocates across the world participate in "The Longest Day" which is held on the summer solstice each year. It also coincides with Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month in June.
This year's solstice is on Sunday, but participants can raise money all month long. You can donate to W.B. Homes' team on the Alzheimer's Association website.
