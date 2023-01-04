If you lost something 60 years ago, you would probably assume by now that it's gone forever.

That's not the case for one woman in West Virginia who was recently reunited with something she lost in 1968.

Sharon Day was 16 when she dropped her wallet at a school dance. She never got the wallet back and continued on with her life.

But 54 years later, she got quite a surprise when a contractor told her he had found her lost wallet.

Here's how it happened: Sharon went to Fayetteville High School, which is where she lost her wallet at a dance.

The old high school closed in 2019 and recently went under renovation. A local contracting company was transforming the school into new apartments. They were breaking through the duct work when the wallet fell out.

Bradley Scott, a contractor, is the one who found it.

"When we found that wallet, that was something that was just instantaneously very different about it," he said. "Like this is something that we can identify as the personal property of someone that might very well still live in this area and with all the wallet photos and names on the back of wallet photos, with a social security card in it, it was like 'well, I think we can actually find this person.'"

So Scott went on Facebook and within a week, he found Sharon.

Sharon was reunited with her wallet and now plans to make a scrapbook out of her rediscovered memories.