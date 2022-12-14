Does where you live determine how much Christmas spirit you have? A new survey is ranking all 50 states for their Christmas cheer.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all made it into the top 10 states for Christmas cheer, so looks like there will be presents under the tree this year.

A survey by CenturyLink, an internet service provider based in Washington, put out a map with each state's Christmas cheer.

They measured Christmas spirit by a few things, including internet searches, streaming and social media posts in each state. They also looked at Christmas-themed cultural markers, like the number of Christmas tree farms per capita and the charitable giving in each state.

If you streamed any Christmas music, you helped out your state, as that accounted for 14% of your state's total Christmas spirit.

For the second year in a row, New Hampshire ranked first for the state with the most Christmas spirit. Wisconsin came in second.

Pennsylvania was fifth.