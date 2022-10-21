STAUNTON, Va. -- Camille Dierksheide says her "Whimsically Witchy" display started as a pandemic project, and quickly turned into something so much more.

You'll find this display in Staunton, Virginia.

Camille made most of the display with common household items, like PVC pipe, spray insulation, grocery bags, and vinegar bottles.

It has the perfect mix of spooky and silly.

And, it combines Camille's life-long passions - art and music.

That passion has now turned into a new mission - to help kids have access to the arts.

All proceeds from the Halloween-inspired display are going towards McSwain Elementary School's Art and Music programs.

"In the wake of the pandemic where everyone has suffered in some way and especially children, I think we need to support art and music more than ever and the creative arts to help them express themselves," said Camille.

Camille says she hopes this is just the inaugural year of the fundraiser.

Her ultimate goal is to be able to raise enough money to augment arts funding in all of the Staunton City Schools.

The display will stay up through October 31st.

More information on the display and how to donate can be found at WhimsicallyWitchy.org.