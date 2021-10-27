Wednesday is National Potato Day, and a restaurant in our area is celebrating the day while also raising awareness about food insecurity.
The White Dog Cafe locations in Haverford and Wayne are offering a potato dish, with potatoes done three ways, that will only be available Wednesday.
All of the potatoes are locally sourced, grown on a nearby farm, and the proceeds go towards keeping people from going hungry.
For $20, you get a creamy potato soup called vichyssoise, a pommes souffle and a potato and shallot galette.
All of the potatoes used in the dishes are from Martha's Choice Marketplace community farm that supports the largest single food pantry in Montgomery County.
Martha's Choice recently added its 10-acre community farm in the Audobon area. It started at the end of 2020, and it's already pumping out plenty of produce.
The goal is to build a community through access to healthy food.
It's a message that aligns perfectly with what White Dog Executive Chef Greg Maloney wants for his community.
"We get to purchase from a local farm while supporting a local food pantry, which is supporting a local community. So it is what we are, at the end of the day," he said.
All of the proceeds from Wednesday's potato dishes at White Dog Cafe will go to support the pantry and farm.
You can order the dish for lunch, dinner, or during happy hour.