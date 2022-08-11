A Lehigh Valley senior is using her quilting skills to show her support for the people of Ukraine.

Nancy Schaadt spent four months working on it. She says she decided to make it after she heard about the war in Ukraine, and she hopes it brings people hope.

She shared her creation with her fellow residents at Fellowship Community in Whitehall Township.

There was so much interest in her art that she led a presentation about it last week.

She explained how the colors, fabrics and embellishments are all symbolic of the struggle in Ukraine and Ukrainians hope for the future.

"I wanted to give a complete picture, to encompass all that happened from the beauty of the country to the death. And yet it's to be for the Ukrainian people, strictly for them," she said.

The embroidery is done in a Ukrainian-Eastern European style.

The trident is Ukraine's national symbol so you'll see that throughout the design.

Nancy says she chose a sky blue fabric with blue and yellow doves. She says the light blue in the middle becomes black on the quilt to symbolize how war causes death and destruction, and the doves become smaller at the quilt's edges.

The red teardrop crystals represent the blood of the soldiers and civilians and the white crystals symbolize their souls.

There is hope threaded throughout and back in the center of the quilt, the country's image is outlined in blue and yellow and it's surrounded with sparkling stars.

That part, she says, represents how Ukraine will rise once again, and shows the Ukrainians spirit of freedom and independence.

After being on display at Fellowship Community this month, the quilt will head to the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, and then hopefully at some point, it will go on to Ukraine.