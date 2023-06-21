A high school teacher in the Midwest says sticky notes are helping her students express themselves, and now her classroom is covered in them.

Sometimes it's just one word -- a color or a word that describes how they are feeling in that moment -- or sometimes it's a few words or an inspirational thought.

The sticky notes have been going up on the wall in Jennifer Doucette's classroom since 2016.

She is a high school English teacher near Madison, Wisconsin, and her wall is now covered in sticky notes. There are thousands of them.

Jennifer says it all started when she asked her students a question one day at the end of class. She had them write their answers on sticky notes and put them up on the wall.

Then in the days that followed, she just kept asking and the students kept writing.

Sometimes she'll ask "what color describes how you're feeling today?" or "what's your favorite smell?" or "how are you feeling?"

Sometimes the students are the ones who come up with the questions.

Some say it's a way for them to put their thoughts out there into the world.

"You can put out some of your more vulnerable thoughts and not worry about people seeing them, even though you're still putting it out to be seen, because everything's everywhere," said Devyn Beyhan, a junior at Waunakee Community High School.

"This was a student who really was struggling with her mental health, and came back after getting a lot of help, and left me a really neat note letting me know about that. This note I treasure, I will keep this note forever," Doucette said.

Jennifer says as much as the notes mean to her, she hopes it helps students know they matter and gives them the space to be themselves.