Volunteers in Berks County have brought back the natural beauty to one of the county's green spaces.
It takes years to restore natural habitats once an invasive species moves in, and it takes a lot of heart and dedication.
At Bob's Woods, at the Earl Poole Sanctuary in Alsace Township, garlic mustard had taken over. It's highly destructive and really hard to get rid of, but dedicated staff and volunteers did it.
It took 25 years of hard work, but there's now a beautiful carpet of foamflower at Bob's Woods, and the Berks Nature conservancy is showing it off this summer.
Heartleaf foamflower is a flowering plant native to Pennsylvania. It has white, star-shaped flowers that are clustered together, giving the plant an airy or foamy appearance.
There are so many other wildflowers that are now flourishing because of the work they've done in the woods.
The garlic mustard had been keeping it all at bay for decades, after it was first spotted in Bob's Woods about 20 years ago.
Because it was mixed in with other native vegetation, the only way to get rid of it was to remove it by hand, so staff and volunteers hauled bags and bags of it away, year after year.
Garlic mustard's seeds can remain in the soil for five years, so once the plant is gone, you still have to worry about the seeds.
It's important conservation work because naturalists say when garlic mustard invades a forest, it can compromise the entire ecosystem.
Bob's Woods is named after Robert "Bob" Fleming who lived nearby. He was extremely fond of the outdoors and had a great enthusiasm for nature. He passed away unexpectedly in 2018 and his family worked with Berks Nature to honor him in this way.
Bob's Woods is part of the property that used to be an active farm and apple orchard. It became a public nature preserve in the late '70s.