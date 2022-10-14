HALF MOON BAY, Ca. -- Every year, pumpkin growers draw big crowds to Half Moon Bay, just south of San Fransisco.

That's where people watch as, one by one, pumpkins get weighed, each bigger than the last.

And this year, the top 3 pumpkins were all well over a ton.

"I always tell people back home," said Travis Gienger, contestant, "this is like the Super Bowl of pumpkins."

That's this year's winner, Travis Gienger from Minnesota.

He set a new record for North American pumpkins.

His came in at 2,560 pounds.

That's roughly the same weight as a a rhinoceros.

And this wasn't Travis's first time leaving with the blue ribbon.

Travis also holds the 2020 world champion title.

Some pumpkin growers say they love visiting this area.

"The community of Half Moon Bay, their roots are in agriculture and pumpkin growing specifically, and they honor and love the pumpkin farmers. And I just feel that love," said Cindy Tobeck, 2016 grand champion.

The winner of the competition receives $9 per pound for their pumpkin.

That means Travis won more than $23,000 for his year's worth of work.

Travis says he fertilized his latest pumpkin 14 times a day.