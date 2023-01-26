These days, a lot of people change jobs at the drop of a hat.

But not for one custodian in Wisconsin. He's been at the same school for more than half a century.

Rodney Esser, known as "Mr. Peanuts", loves his job.

The 83-year-old has been at Park Elementary School in Cross Plaines for 58 of those years.

He's been caring for his community all his life, and he doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

Rodney took the job back in the '60s. His farming family actually sold the land that the school was built on.

He jokes that he basically "came with the land," so it seemed only natural for him to take on the school's custodial duties.

And he's stayed on ever since.

He used to work as a John Deere tractor expert, so he never shied away from working with his hands.

"I do a lot of the maintenance and repairs myself. I don't have to have somebody come out and do it for me," he said.

Rodney says he works 14-hour days, but he doesn't mind it, because he's serving his community.

Plus, students and teachers alike say he's just a joy to be around.

"His legacy is kindness and friendship. No matter who he touches, who he comes across, it's always love, kindness and friendship and working from the heart," said Lisa Breunig, a kindergarten teacher at the school.

You may be wondering how he got the nickname, "Mr. Peanuts." Apparently he was a small baby, and the name just stuck.