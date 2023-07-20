An inclusive playground for kids with special needs is now a reality in Wisconsin.

It's all the result of a mother's hard work to upgrade the playground.

Teresa De Young started this mission in 2018.

She wanted her son, who has Down syndrome, to have a playground he could call his own.

It needed to have solid footing and a ramp for kids in wheelchairs.

Teresa was working hard to transform the playground and a local news story gave her the help she needed to get the five-year project done.

WCCO viewers saw the story and helped to donate to the playground refurbishment fund.

She says people were touched by Will's story and wanted to bring that to other kids.

"This just really is all about what he stands for, inclusivity and being with everyone and loving life," Teresa says.

They raised a half-million dollars to make Teresa and Will's dream real.

The playground now has a sign language board, a stable ramp, sensory toys, new swings and even an accessible merry-go-round.

Seeing how happy this has made Will and the other kids makes it all worth it for Teresa.

Will's Playground is now officially open for kids of all-abilities and will have a kick-off party in the coming weeks.