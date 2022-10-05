Jack-o-lanterns have started popping up outside of homes, and some of them are pretty impressive.

A pumpkin-carver in Wisconsin took the Halloween hobby to the next level, and now he gets to show his creations to a worldwide audience.

Lincoln Bias didn't always carve pumpkins.

His specialty is actually turning fruit and vegetables into delicate flowers.

Bias loves carving as a hobby. He originally moved to Rockford, Wisconsin to be a realtor.

That was until a casting company got in touch to see if he was still carving.

"He says 'I need a pumpkin carver,' and I'm thinking, I don't carve pumpkins. And I agreed to it," Bias said.

Turns out they were working with the Food Network to find carvers for season three of "Outrageous Pumpkins."

Lincoln says the opportunity was a dream come true.

As a lifelong carver, he hopes to share some pro-tips with people who want to get a new generation into the hobby.

When he's carving faces, he says he uses some real-life inspiration.

"Once I get the basic form I want, and I just do this in the mirror... and I will look at it and I will touch my face to feel the muscles and how they react to different expressions," Bias said.

He says it feels incredibly rewarding to receive so much recognition after putting so much time and effort into honing his craft.

Season three of "Outrageous Pumpkins" is airing now on Food Network.