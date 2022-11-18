RACINE, Wi. -- It was lunchtime for kids at Fratt Elementary in Racine, Wisconsin. That's about 20 minutes outside of Milwaukee. This was on election day last week, and the students weren't in the cafeteria like they normally would be because the cafeteria was being used as a polling place. Instead, they ate lunch in their classroom.

9-year-old Essence Collier, friends call her Essie, was eating her lunch when she saw a classmate start to choke on a Cheeto.

"I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I can," said classmate Essence Collier.

"Out of nowhere, I see Essence get up, and kind of dart across the classroom," said Samantha Bradshaw, Fratt school teacher.

Without hesitation, Essie went over to the girl, wrapped her arms around her, and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.

Within seconds the Cheeto came out. Her classmate's airway was cleared and the girl stopped choking and started breathing.

Essie says she remembered watching a YouTube video on how to do the Heimlich Maneuver, and she says that's how she knew what to do and how to do it.

Essie will be honored for her heroism at a school board meeting later this month.